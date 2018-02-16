Hunter and Lexi Pence Opened a Gaming Cafe in Houston, and We’re Dying to Go

MLB Legend Hunter Pence is cooler than you thought. He’s always come off as a bit unorthodox on the field, but off the field, you’ll be pleased to know that he’s more like the average nerd than he is like the average athlete. If you already follow Pence’s career then you’re likely familiar with his wife Lexi’s YouTube and Twitch channels. What you might not have known is that this nerdy duo opened up the ultimate gamer’s coffee shop in the heart of Houston, TX. The coffee joint is called “Coral Sword,” named after a common Final Fantasy weapon.

This is a coffee shop where nerds can come together to nourish their brains with precious caffeine, chill out, or play a few rounds of Super Smash Bros. It sounds perfect, doesn’t it? Even the name, “Coral Sword,” is perfectly fitting. In Final Fantasy the Coral Sword almost always has a water elemental property, or else a lightning elemental property. Coffee is basically magic water that juices your brain. We don’t know if that correlation was intentional, but it should have been.

Just because you don’t live in Houston doesn’t mean you can’t be a part of the fun. Almost every night of the week a different crew will be streaming on-location, straight from the Coral Sword. They actually have a pretty varied schedule that will most definitely change in the weeks to come, but for now, you can look forward to some Magic the Gathering starting tonight (Friday) at 7 PM. Wednesday nights are ladies nights, and this past Wednesday they girls got together to play Overcooked! Lexi is a frequent guest on stream, and from what I’ve seen, it’s always a fun time. You can check out the Twitch channel right here.

Well that’s that. We just thought you guys would want to know. One of the coolest cats in the MLB, and his super cool wife, opened up a gaming bar in Texas and it’s basically the coolest place to be. Check it out if you’re in the area, and if not, then go hang out on their Twitch channel for a bit so you can get to know the crew. Who knows, you might even find your new favorite channel! We’ll see you there in a bit for some tabletop action.

