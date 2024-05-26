MultiVersus Reveals Mojo Jojo from The Powerpuff Girls, but Not as a Fighter

MultiVersus has had an interesting road to its full release – which you can hear us talk about more on the ComicBook Quick Save podcast from earlier this week – though it's now quickly approaching the long-awaited launch date on May 28th. With plenty of exciting additions announced recently, including that horror icon Jason Voorhees will be joining in the MultiVersus mayhem as well as Mark Hamill returning to voice Batman's arch nemesis the Joker again, excitement is steadily increasing for the game again.

The latest reveal is The Powerpuff Girls' City of Townsville, a brand-new stage that will be included in the game's full release. Developers Player First Games have also released a "Stage Showcase" trailer of sorts to reveal the new playable stage that features plenty of recognizable material from the Powerpuff Girls cartoon, with settings like the Townsville Museum filling the background space as battles take place atop the roof of Townsville City Hall. In addition, the City of Townsville stage also features an exclusive environmental hazard on the stage, with franchise villain Mojo Jojo attacking players and destroying the stage bit by bit. Players can also attack Mojo Jojo themselves within the stage, eventually making his ship crash.

The description for the video reads "Citizens saved. Mojo Jojo defeated. Match won? Welcome to Townsville!" and you can watch it for yourself below:

As mentioned, MultiVersus already has plenty of iconic characters from an impressive variety of Warner Bros. properties, and as expected in a game primarily marketed to a younger audience (Jason Voorhees aside...) one of the most utilized brands is Cartoon Network. The Cartoon Network features for the game include anyone from classic Warner Bros. characters like Bugs Bunny and Taz, there are plenty of more modern characters to pull in players, including Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and more. Of course, the Powerpuff Girls have now joined these ranks as well.

The day time entity of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, is also unsurprisingly included in MultiVersus' roster, with both Ricky and Morty from the popular sci-fi series. While no additional characters from Powderpuff Girls have been announced just yet, Mojo Jojo is certainly a fan favorite and starting off with this reveal will undoubtedly have players eager for additional Powderpuff Girls characters. As for me, I'm absolutely hoping for HIM to be added now that Mojo has.

