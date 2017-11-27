Crash Bandicoot Fans Won’t Want To Miss This Life-Size Aku Aku Statue

(Photo: First 4 Figures)

Crash Bandicoot has been on a roll for 2017. Earlier this year, Activision brought back some of his greatest adventures in the best way possible with N. Sane Trilogy for PlayStation 4. Then First 4 Figures followed up by making a cool Crash Bandicoot figure, perfect for anyone's game shelf.

But that's not all, as First 4 has just struck again, this time producing a limited edition Aku Aku statue that no devoted Crash Bandicoot fan should be without. The only downside is you can't wear it for an extra invincibility hit. Still, it's nice to have around the house – just in case.

The team announced the statue over the week, as part of a collaboration with Activision, and you can see its reveal in the video below, along with the attached gallery.

The statue stands at just over 25 inches tall and 17 inches wide, living up to the term "life size." It basically features the statue coming up out of a broken crate, ready for Crash to wear at any given notice.

There are two different editions of the statue available with different prices. The first is a regular edition that includes the statue and an authentication card, going for $384.99. But for those that really want to show off their Crash love, there's a limited edition that goes for $699.99, complete with LED lights to make Aku Aku's eyes perk right up. There's also a golden version available, for those of you that want a special color of an Aku Aku statue. It's $699.99 as well.

You can order the gold version here; the limited edition here; and the standard edition here. The statues are expected to ship sometime in December 2017.

This is definitely one good looking statue, but for those of you that are more on a budget and wanting to celebrate all things Crash, there's another option. You can get this collectible Crash Bandicoot statue for only $69.99, and it's great for any gaming shelf – even if there's not a golden version.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4.