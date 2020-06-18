Crash Bandicoot Teasers Point to New Game Announcement

✖

A new Crash Bandicoot game could be announced sooner than people may have expected if some recent teasers are any indication of what’s to come. Members of the press and other content creators recently received a puzzle which, when fully pieced together, creates a mask. The puzzle was from “Your Favorite Bandicoot” according to a signed message that came along with it with that message emphasizing “TIME” above everything else. These teasers have led people to believe that we’ll be getting a Crash Bandicoot game announcement soon, though it’s still unknown when we’ll be getting any announcement of that sort.

The images below are among many that have been shared on social media as people showed off their Crash Bandicoot puzzles. Comprised of 200 pieces, the puzzle came with a message saying “A little something to help you pass the TIME.” Once it’s put together, it shows the mask in the bottom-right corner amid a background that looks to be something like broken glass.

.... 🤐....🤔 I received an Interesting Package from "Your Favorite Bandicoot". Inside was a Puzzle. When I put it together it made a new Mask... Yet it's Familiar. What do you guys think? You think Crash's return is imminent?#CrashBandicoot #CrashBandicootPuzzle #CrashPuzzle pic.twitter.com/gSCs4pufAX — Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) June 18, 2020

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a mask like this one. In a promo released late in 2019 that highlighted different games you’d find on a PlayStation 4, we were treated to a clip of Crash and friends drifting their karts through a parking garage. A mask floating above them looked a whole lot like the one seen in the image above, though the colors look a bit different.

YouTubers are receiving puzzles with a picture of the new mask we saw in that PlayStation trailer! It WAS a tease for the new game! Since people are getting stuff in the mail it's guaranteed to be announced VERY soon! This is exactly what they've done before #CrashBandicoot pic.twitter.com/Gpi0Cka9Z3 — Josh Gaming 🎮 (@JoshGamnChannel) June 18, 2020

So, is there a new Crash Bandicoot game coming and will it be announced soon? The likely outcome of the first question is that we will indeed be getting a new Crash Bandicoot game at some point. A mobile Crash game leaked months ago, but people have been waiting for a more mainline Crash game to release, and given how popular things like the N. Sane Trilogy were along with other retro re-releases like the Spyro games, a new Crash game seems likely.

When that announcement will come is another question, but some people are thinking it might happen as soon as June 19th. There’s still a lot of summer left for these companies to make their gaming announcements though, so we have a while before Crash fans start worrying about the character being a no-show this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.