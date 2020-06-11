New Crash Bandicoot Merch Leaks, Hinting at Imminent Game Reveal

A plethora of new Crash Bandicoot merchandise has leaked online, including mugs, keychains, beanies, statues, and more. While the character has consistently appeared across merchandise over the last few years, the sheer quantity revealed by the leak is surprising, to say the least. Typically, video game characters only get that many tie-ins around the same time to hype something new, which could very well mean that a new Crash Bandicoot game is in the works! While it's not guaranteed, fans of the series should keep an eye out over the next few weeks, given the sheer number of digital video game events. It's entirely possible that one might reveal the future of the video game mascot!

The last few years have been particularly good to Crash Bandicoot fans. The character made his triumphant return in 2016's toys-to-life game Skylanders: Imaginators. In 2017, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy released across a number of platforms, while 2019 saw the release of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. Both of those titles were actually remakes of previously released games, however, as opposed to wholly new titles. If Activision is working on a new game starring Crash Bandicoot, it could be the first new console game starring the character in more than 10 years.

Of course, while a new game is not guaranteed, the new merchandise should be cause for some excitement among fans. After the 2010 release of Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 2, the character took a pretty significant break, where there wasn't much available for fans. The merchandise certainly shows that another break for the character doesn't seem likely anytime soon.

At this time, it's impossible to say what could be in store next for Crash Bandicoot. When the character first made his debut, Crash Bandicoot was somewhat of a mascot for the original PlayStation. Since then, the character has branched out to appear on Microsoft and Nintendo platforms, as well. Given that early history, it's entirely possible that a new game could debut during Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal. Until then, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the franchise right here.

Are you a fan of Crash Bandicoot? Would you like to see a new game featuring the character? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.