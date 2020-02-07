New Crash Bandicoot Game Leaks

A new Crash Bandicoot game has reportedly been revealed ahead of schedule, though it’s probably not the type of game many people were anticipating. It’s a mobile Crash Bandicoot game, and it’s modeled in the style of other near endless runner mobile types where your character dashes ahead forever until you either reach the end of the level or get stopped by some sort of obstacle. An official announcement about the mobile game hasn’t been made yet, but the leaked images and descriptions that have surfaced so far are more than enough to point to an upcoming announcement and release.

News of the leaked Crash Bandicoot game first came from Twitter user JumpButton who shared several images that look like they were pulled from a page you’d find in the App Store. The images showed an icon for the game that’d appear on a mobile device as well as several shots of Crash framed with the highlights of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The user responsible for discovering the images explained their process for finding them and shared a link that supposedly led to a page which contained proof, though that link goes to a generic Google search now.

CRASH BANDICOOT MOBILE GAME REVEALED

investigation by myself and @Motwera This game can be signed up for NOW it seems. The way the link was found was by searching the name on FB after previously being a fan of the FB page tied to the Brazilian ads.https://t.co/98Qq3jkJCZ pic.twitter.com/AE6bPek4rq — JumpButton (@jumpbuttoncb) February 7, 2020

If that evidence wasn’t convincing enough, Kotaku found and screenshotted a listing for the game before it was apparently removed since the outlet’s link to the listing is dead as well. The screenshot showed a bunch of text that fit into the formulaic descriptions of mobile games in app marketplaces and emphasized that this was the first time Crash had gone mobile.

“Calling all Bandicoots!” the leaked description read. “Crash is back, this time on mobile! Embark on a brand new adventure with your favorite characters and put a stop to Dr. Neo Cortex’s evil plan to destroy the multiverse!

“In this new episode, Dr. Neo Cortex dispatched mutagen henchmen across the multiverse to enslave all dimensions. With the help of his spirited sister Coco, Crash must strike and bash Cortex’s minions back to their own worlds!”

It also appears that the game will be developed by the mobile studio King that’s responsible for other massive mobile titles like Candy Crush Saga. That makes sense seeing how Activision is currently in control of the Crash Bandicoot IP and King is a developer owned by Activision.

Further details on the new Crash Bandicoot game haven’t been released yet since the game hasn’t been officially announced, but don’t be surprised to see a reveal sometime sooner rather than later.