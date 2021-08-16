✖

Critical Role is losing one of its longtime party members. The studio has announced that Brian W. Foster, the host of the companion show Talks Machina and several other shows produced by Critical Role, has left the studio to "embark on some wild new creative endeavors." Critical Role announced the news on its social media, which was then subsequently confirmed on Twitter by Foster himself. ComicBook.com also confirmed with Critical Role that Foster had left the studio. Foster has been part of the Critical Role team since 2016 just over a year after the show's launch.

Let’s all wish @brianwfoster the best as he embarks on some wild new creative endeavors. We have nothing but mad love and support for our Cabbage Lord, and want to thank him for his creativity and contributions to CR over the years. — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) August 16, 2021

I’ve had the absolute time of my life making shows and playing games and traveling the world with my best friends. I’m grateful for their support and encouragement as I chase my own dreams. I’m excited to just be a Critter again.❤️ https://t.co/35nLTxzxak — Foster (@BrianWFoster) August 16, 2021

Foster started hosting duties for Talks Machina back in 2016 when Geek & Sundry launched the companion show to help capitalize on Critical Role's growing popularity. After Critical Role launched its own studio, Foster led several other creative projects, including the interview series Between the Sheets and the UnDeadwood limited series. Foster also served as the host of the various live shows and panels.

Foster is currently engaged to Critical Role cast member Ashley Johnson. In addition to his hosting duties, Foster is also a poet, writer, and musician. In recent weeks, Foster re-tooled his personal Twitch channel under a "Las Vegas 2069" theme.

Critical Role just wrapped up Exandria Unlimited, an eight-part D&D series led by Aabria Iyengar and featuring a cast of veteran Critical Role cast members and new players. The show expects to make an announcement on its third full-length campaign later this year. An animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, is also in the works and is expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022.