Dungeons & Dragons Movie Sequel Could Still Happen With One Condition

Dungeons & Dragons might still end up being a movie franchise, according to Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins. This week, Variety ran a profile on Brian Collins, the Paramount Pictures CEO who is ushering in a new era for the studio. During the interview, Robbins talked about several recent projects including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which received plenty of acclaim and good word-of-mouth but was seen as something of a disappointment at the box office. Surprisingly, Collins didn't rule out making a Dungeons & Dragons movie sequel, but he gave any future movie a very big condition. "We've got to figure out a way to make it for less," Collins told Variety.

This is the first real update we've gotten on a potential Dungeons & Dragons live-action franchise since the movie's release. While expectations were somewhat high leading up to the movie's release, in part due to a star-studded cast that featured Chris Pine and Hugh Grant, speculation about whether a planned live-action franchise would proceed seemed to peter out after the movie didn't have the ticket sales that insiders were hoping for. However, Paramount has already committed to a live action Dungeons & Dragons television series that will air on Paramount+, so it makes sense that they haven't given up on building the franchise into a new cinematic universe.

One challenge to the Dungeons & Dragons sequel is that the movie worked well as a standalone film. While Szass Tam could be slotted in as the villain as the next movie, due to the Red Wizards of Thay's involvement in the first film. However, it's just as likely that the movie could tackle a bigger monster like a beholder or a dragon for a sequel, or see the party face off against other iconic factions within the Forgotten Realms.

In the meantime, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now streaming on Paramount+.