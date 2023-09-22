Dungeons & Dragons to Stop Giving Fan-Favorite Adventure Away for Free on D&D Beyond

D&D Beyond is effectively gating off the most popular 5th Edition adventure from new users starting in just two weeks. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that Lost Mine of Phandelver will no longer be claimable on D&D Beyond starting on October 6th. While the adventure is not being pulled off of D&D Beyond, it won't be accessible to any users who haven't claimed the adventure before it's flagged as "Legacy Content." D&D Beyond explained that Lost Mine of Phandelver is effectively being replaced by Phandelver & Below: The Shattered Obelisk, which is a new campaign-length adventure that includes all of the original Lost Mines of Phandelver content in addition to an expanded adventure involving the Underdark and the Far Realms.

However, D&D Beyond will be replacing the walled-off content with new free material made specifically for new players. On October 6th, D&D Beyond will release "Intro to Stormwreck Isle," a new "introductory experience" made for new players. Intro to Stormwreck Isles contains Drowned Sailors, the first encounter from the newer Starter Set adventure Dragons of Stormwreck Isle along with a new sequence called "Voyage to Stormwreck Isle." However, we'll note that while Lost Mine of Phandelver takes characters from 1st level to 5th level, the new material appears to be significantly less meaty.

You can claim Lost Mine of Phandelver on D&D Beyond until October 6th.

Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Releases

Wizards of the Coast is in the middle of a four month stretch of releases for Dungeons & Dragons, starting with Bigby's Presents: Glory of the Giants back in August. This month, Wizards released Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, a new adventure that expands upon the original Starter Set adventure released back in 2014 and is the reason for Lost Mine of Phandelver's getting "pulled" from D&D Beyond. In October, Dungeons & Dragons will release Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse, a three book set focused on the Planescape setting. That will be followed up in November by The Book of Many Things, a rulebook that expands on the lore surrounding the magical Deck of Many Things.