Critical Role Releases Statement on Actors' Strike

Critical Role has released a statement in support of the SAG actors' strike and its potential impact on the show. Today, Critical Role provided a statement to ComicBook.com in regards to the SAG-AFTRA strike and its potential impact on weekly content airing on Twitch and YouTube. "We fully support the strike and stand in solidarity with our fellow actors," the statement reads. "Currently, our release schedule is not impacted by the strike, but we will continue to evaluate and take the necessary steps should it be impacted in the future."

The statement comes after SAG-AFTRA went on strike, following failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The strike follows a WGA strike involving screenwriters and essentially shuts down Hollywood for the foreseeable future. It also marks the first time since 1960 that both actors and writers were on strike in the film industry at the same time.

The strike prohibits SAG actors from promoting shows and movies, but there are some productions and projects that fall into a potential grey area. One such grey area is Actual Play shows and creator-owned projects. Critical Role's cast are SAG members, but they also own a stake in the production company that makes the show and it was unclear how the franchise would balance the strike and the release. In the days leading up to the strike, Critical Role announced a London live show at a 12,500 seat venue. However, unlike past live shows, Critical Role did not immediately announce streaming plans for the live show or when it would be available to view for non-attendees. More information about streaming plans for the live show is "coming soon" according to the website. Critical Role is also set to host two SDCC panels later this month. Several TV shows and movies have cancelled their SDCC panels due to the strike.