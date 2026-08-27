Crunchyroll App Shutting Down for Millions This October

The Crunchyroll app is shutting down for millions of users. The shutdown is set to happen on October 30, and it doesn’t matter if affected users download the app before then. Starting on this date, the app will simply no longer work. In the meantime, the download for the app has already been removed from the eShop, so those who want to use it before October 30 must have it downloaded already; otherwise, they are out of luck.

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More specifically, in roughly two months, all who have been streaming anime on Nintendo Switch using the Crunchyroll app will no longer be able to. This news comes from Crunchyroll itself, which has begun to email subscribers on Nintendo Switch about the imminent shutdown. The email does not include any explanation that illuminates why the shutdown is happening, nor has this been communicated in any other capacity. Unfortunately, this is probably not going to change, either. It’s possible this is the result of a Nintendo decision, as several streaming platforms have been axed from the Switch somewhat recently. For example, Hulu was recently removed. This is just speculation, though.

“Very Unfortunate”

Crunchyroll is currently not available on Nintendo Switch 2, so Nintendo fans are now completely nudged out. As you would expect, Crunchyroll subscribers impacted by this news are not happy.

“Just got the same email. Not a happy camper. I love watching Crunchyroll and YouTube on my Switch since it has Bluetooth support for headphones,” writes one subscriber.

Another adds: “Well that sucks, I was planning on using my Switch to download and watch anime for times where my internet goes out.”

A third subscriber further drives home the sentiment: “I just got this email too. Very Unfortunate because the Switch is how I watch Crunchyroll.”

There are many comments like this, indicating that many use the Crunchyroll app on Nintendo Switch, making this announcement all the more perplexing.

If Nintendo or Crunchyroll provide any additional insight, we will update the story accordingly, but if said communication was going to happen, it probably would have rolled out when these emails started to roll out. If there is going to be communication about it, it could come tomorrow — aka Friday, August 28 — but if it doesn’t arrive by the weekend, then it is almost certainly not going to arrive at all.

Some have speculated this could indicate the app is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but it is unclear how one would have to do with the other. It took five years for the Crunchyroll app to come to Nintendo Switch. If this timeline repeats on Switch 2, the app won’t arrive until 2030. It not being on Nintendo Switch could speed this up, but this is more wishful thinking than anything else.