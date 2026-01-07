Nintendo Switch Is Losing A Fan-Favorite Feature (And It’s Not On Switch 2 Either)

In many ways, the Nintendo Switch 2 is an upgrade from the prior console. But for those who enjoyed using their handheld gaming device to stream their favorite shows, that won’t be the case. Before it even launched, some gamers mourned the fact that the Switch 2 doesn’t currently support downloading any major streaming app. And now, the original Switch is officially sunsetting one of its major streaming platforms, as well. As of today, the Hulu app is no longer available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. And soon, you won’t be able to use it at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a January 7th update, Nintendo confirmed that the Hulu app will be discontinued on Nintendo Switch. This includes the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED models. The app has already been removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop, with full end of support arriving on February 5th. After that time, you will no longer be able to watch Hulu on your Switch.

Nintendo Switch Is Losing Hulu, But Other Streamers Might Be Safe (For Now)

Courtesy of Hulu

Many major streaming services never made their way to the Nintendo Switch, including Netflix and Disney+. However, YouTube, Hulu, and Crunchyroll have been fairly popular on the handheld. It’s a convenient way to bring your favorite shows on the go, but it looks like this might soon be a thing of the past.

The Switch 2 does not currently support the Crunchyroll or YouTube apps from the Nintendo Switch eShop. YouTube is listed as “unsupported,” meaning it may work, but it isn’t fully verified as compatible. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll is listed as fully incompatible, so the popular anime streaming service likely won’t work on Switch 2 at all. Nintendo hasn’t announced plans to bring any of them over. However, the removal of Hulu doesn’t necessarily mean all streaming is leaving the original Nintendo Switch anytime soon.

As of now, both Crunchyroll and YouTube are still available on the original Switch, with no immediate plans to discontinue them. That’s good news for anime fans, as Crunchyroll has proved to be a much more popular streaming service on Switch than Hulu was. Neither service is fully supported for Switch 2, but Nintendo Switch users probably don’t need to panic that their favorite apps are going away just because Hulu is.

Why Hulu is Leaving the Nintendo Switch

Image Courtesy of Disney+

The decision to discontinue Hulu is most likely not because Nintendo decided to do away with it. In general, Hulu is being phased out as a standalone app and is being integrated into Disney+. Hulu shows will still be available, but only as part of Disney+.

As these services are being combined, pretty much any standalone version of Hulu, including the one for Nintendo Switch, is going away. And since the Switch never supported Disney+, no immediate replacement is available at this time. But since it’s not Nintendo necessarily pulling the strings here, Crunchyroll and YouTube may well stay available on the original Switch. Whether they are eventually supported on Switch 2, however, remains to be seen.

Do you use streaming services like Hulu on your Nintendo Switch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!