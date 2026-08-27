Summer 2026 Has an Anime Gem That Hardcore Anime Fans Will Absolutely Love

Summer 2026 has produced one of the most distinctive anime series of the year, showcasing some of the best adult anime alongside a variety of other genres. With the abundance of new anime, including one of the hottest new shonen anime in recent years, it can be difficult to discover the hidden gems within the industry. Therefore, many anime fans might be sleeping on Draw This, Then Die!, an anime that has proved to be perfect for hardcore fans who constantly think about anime and manga as a major part of their lives. One of the defining aspects of being a hardcore anime and manga fan is how much these series can influence their lives.

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It is common among the anime fandom for fans to draw inspiration from the actions of anime or manga protagonists and apply them to their own lives when facing difficult situations. This isn’t about an inability to make decisions, but rather stems from the powerful moments that anime protagonists have provided, which can serve as a reference for how to act in similar situations. This has led to many real-life stories where people have taken action thanks to anime’s influence, resulting in meaningful outcomes. This is exactly what Draw This, Then Die! presents with its premise, perfectly portraying how hardcore anime fans can be influenced by the impact these stories have on their lives.

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Image courtesy of Shin-Ei Animation

Draw This, Then Die! features a girl named Ai Yasumi, who discovers manga as a way to overcome her inability to make friends and engage with real life. Her love for manga continues to grow as she reads hundreds of series; however, one particular manga with limited volumes has affected her life, alongside two robots. A robot with the appearance of a raccoon is also constantly imagined as a companion who helps her through tough situations. This makes many of her life decisions appear as though they are influenced by the hundreds of manga she has read, as she literally thinks about what a manga protagonist would do when faced with a difficult situation.

Ai’s depiction truly mirrors what most hardcore anime fans, or fans of any other medium, such as those influenced by an idol, might do when they find themselves in a tough situation. Essentially, this anime reflects a person’s love for something and how it can influence their life. However, what makes this anime particularly great for hardcore anime and manga fans is how Ai’s love for manga pushes her to become a manga creator. When she realizes that she can draw her own manga, she gains a newfound energy and becomes even more determined to pursue her love for manga. However, the anime doesn’t just reflect the positive aspects of loving something.

Pursuing a career as a mangaka isn’t easy, and this is reflected through her teacher, Rei Teshima, who appears to be a failed manga artist and constantly stops Ai from reading manga because she believes it is a waste of time. But the foundation of her hatred for manga clearly stems from something deeper, and as new episodes are released, their bond grows through their shared love for manga, depicting the journey of achieving the goal of becoming a mangaka, something many hardcore anime and manga fans have likely imagined at some point. With such nuances, Draw This, Then Die! emerges as a slice-of-life anime that is currently a hidden gem but could, in the long run, become a classic that everyone looks back on as a beloved anime series made truly for hardcore anime fans.