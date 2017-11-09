Cursed Castilla EX PlayStation 4 Review – Take That, Dark Souls!

These days, folks talk an awful lot about how they're up for a challenge in games, taking on the New Game + mode in a number of titles, as well as swearing up and down that they'll conquer anything that comes their way in Bloodborne and Dark Souls. But well before then, we had another place that provided a challenge – the Nintendo Entertainment System. Games were hard on this thing. We're talking about "can you beat Battletoads to the very end?" and "Think you can beat the final boss in one try?" But one game that comes to mind right off the bat is Capcom's Ghosts 'n Goblins, which really tested gamers as they journeyed through a land of monsters not once, but twice, in an effort to rescue their beloved princess. And in boxer shorts, no less (when you were knocked out of your armor). We've seen some great Ghouls 'n Ghosts games since that time, including the difficult Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts, which is still a trial for some players. But it's been some time since we've seen a new entry from that series, leaving us wondering if Capcom is leaving it out in the cold on purpose. Thankfully, Abylight Studios has managed to pick up the weapons Arthur has left behind for its own side-scrolling homage title, the decidedly old-school Cursed Castilla EX for PlayStation 4.

Old-School Design Won Me Over Originally released on Xbox One last year as Maldita Castilla EX (Cursed Castle, I believe), the game works similarly in nature to the Ghouls games. You portray a knight who finds himself on a holy crusade against a growing army of monsters, and it's up to him and his unlimited weapon supply to bring them down. The game has many nods to the Ghouls series, including enemies that resemble ones featured in Capcom's classic series (like the monsters that throw things down at you while you're on a lower ledge, straight out of Ghouls 'n Ghosts), but it definitely has an original vibe when it comes to its retro goodness. The team at Abylight designed this game beautifully, with great level design and even the ability to play through the game with CRT settings, right down to the recreated vector lines from the classic "tube" televisions. Also, the music is decidedly old-school, with a soundtrack that's very good, sounding ike something out of the late 80's-early 90's era. In fact, by ordering the limited edition that EastAsiaSoft is selling on its site right now, you can snag a bonus CD with the soundtrack on it. It's a nice little package, but it's selling quickly, so get your hands on it as soon as you can. Sound effects in the game are kept to a minimum, but they too pay a bit of homage to the old Ghouls series, with occasional sounds to indicate when monsters are coming (like those annoying harpies when you're riding the wagon). It's a bit miniscule, but still works for this sort of game. prevnext