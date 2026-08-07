Square Enix Teases Return of a Fan-Favorite RPG Series

Square Enix has teased the return of an RPG series, and it’s not another new Final Fantasy game. At one point, Square Enix was predominantly known for the Dragon Quest series. Then it became known predominantly for the Final Fantasy series. And it’s still predominantly known for the Final Fantasy series to this day. More than any single series, though, it is known as an RPG powerhouse, right there with FromSoftware, CD Projekt Red, Larian Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, Atlus, Obsidian Entertainment, Warhorse Studios, and BioWare as one of the premier producers of role-playing game goodness. Once it was arguably the top dog in this space. Now, as of 2026, that honor probably belongs to either FromSoftware or CD Projekt Red, but you could still make a strong case for Square Enix.

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All of that said, perhaps it should come as no surprise it’s making yet another RPG in another familiar series, though more modern compared to the likes of Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. While the wait for NieR 3 continues, another Square Enix RPG series is getting its third game: Octopath Traveler. Octopath Traveler 3 hasn’t been officially announced, but it has been officially teased.

The Most Ambitious Game in the Series Yet?

While Square Enix isn’t outright announcing a third game, it’s talking about it like it exists and has been announced. More specifically, Square Enix producer Tomoya Asano had some recent comments about the hypothetical game while speaking to Dengeki.

According to Asano, Square Enix is looking ahead to the 10th anniversary of the series, which is two years away. Right after saying this, Asano pivots to noting he is “well aware that expectations for 3 are the highest.” Then he cuts himself off before saying too much, noting he is sorry that he can’t say anything more for the time being. There was more, though.

Later in the same conversation, the “high hurdles” of the third game are mentioned again, and that Asano and the team will do their best to live up to them. All of this doesn’t just tease a third game, but seemingly confirms it. At the very least, it is as much of a confirmation as you are going to get.

It is unclear what Square Enix could do with a third game with ‘high expectations’ in mind. The second game was essentially just more of the first game, but more refined. This is presumably what a third game would be, so the comments from Asano are a little odd. Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler 2, and Octopath Traveler 0 have an 83, 85, and 84 on Metacritic, respectively. This is to say, the reception to all three games has virtually been the same, so it’s not like Square Enix is building momentum to the point that the expectation is the third game will have a huge uptick in quality. If anything, the expectations seem to be it will be more of the same, but slightly more refined again. Whatever the case, it’s good to see Square Enix sticking with the series, as it has abandoned others too quickly in the past.