New Sony Game Beats Big Walk and Gears of War: E-Day to #1 Spot on Steam

Steam has a new king in 2026, and this king has achieved top dog status on launch sales alone. Last week, it was Mistfall Hunter atop the Steam charts, edging out Halo: Campaign Evolved and Palworld. This week, Mistfall Hunter is #7, Palworld is #10, and Halo: Campaign Evolved has plummeted to #24, or at least this is according to the live chart. What the weekly chart for this week looks like remains to be seen. There’s a decent chance it will be topped by the current #1 game, though.

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As noted, the #10 game right now is the previous #1 game, Mistfall Hunter. This was a new release last week. In #9 is a 2017 Ubisoft game, aka Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. This has re-emerged out of nowhere thanks to the announcement of a new Ghost Recon game and it being available for just $2.49. #8, meanwhile, is Cyberpunk 2077, which is almost always in the top 20, and is 70% off itself right now. #7 is Palworld, which shot to #1 last month after its long-awaited 1.0 release. #6 is another fairly present and steady game, Rust, which is helped by being half off right now. The first game in the top five at #5 is a new indie game just released today called ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs. Right above it in the #4 spot is another new indie game released today: Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator. In the top 3, in the #3 spot, is Gears of War: E-Day, which had a beta recently causing pre-orders to surge. Big Walk, meanwhile, is in the #2 spot after releasing earlier this week, despite being free with PS Plus. It being the second highest-rated game of 2026 no doubt helps, though. Lastly, in the #1 spot, above all, is Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls, which released today on PS5 and PC.

2026’s Big Fighting Game

Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls is the marquee fighting game release of 2026, is Marvel, and is being published by Sony. It’s no surprise it’s a big release. Further, it’s been made by Arc System Works, one of the best developers in the fighting game scene.

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The 4v4 tag team fighter with 20 different iconic Marvel fighters isn’t off to the best start on Steam, though. It’s selling well, but it has a “Mixed” user review score, with 43% of over 800 user reviews rating the game positively. That said, the negative reviews don’t highlight the game, but the port. It’s a bad port. Unfortunately, right now it’s broken in substantial ways and overall performs poorly. It did just get a major day-one update hours ago that should hopefully remedy some of these problems. Until then, Steam users may want to reconsider spending $60 on it at launch.