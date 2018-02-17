Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online Steam Release Date and Details

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online is officially headed to Steam, and now, fans of the fairly long-running franchise can prepare themselves thanks to the official release date’s announcement, which was revealed today. Idea Factory International, which is probably best known for its dating sims like Hakuoki and the Amnesia series (the anime one, not the scary one with zombie pig monsters), confirmed that the game will debut on PC via Steam on February 27th.

The latest addition to the Neptunia franchise gives players the ability to link up online with an “MMO-style” feel, without actually being an MMO. This particular title expands on the franchise’s already pretty meta concept — which involves characters who represent different game consoles and developers — by putting four Goddesses smack-dab in the middle of a video game with characters based on themselves.

Yes, it gets more complicated than that. Idea Factory International recently released a short description of the game, keeping it simple for newcomers who haven’t gotten the chance to pick up any of the Hyperdimension Neptunia titles just yet:

In this hack ‘n’ slash adventure co-developed with Tamsoft and Compile Heart, everyone’s favorite four Goddesses enter an online fantasy game world inspired by… themselves! Choose from 12 characters, each with a unique play style to fight in 4-person real time brawls, unleash devastating Awakening Skills, customize with tons of cosmetic accessories, and even play online with others! Key Features 4 Person Dungeon Raids – You’ll never go it alone in the dungeons when you’ve got 3 other party members! Team up to exterminate dungeon fodder in this hack ‘n’ slash adventure! And change the player you control whenever you want! You CAN Cast that Here – Be prepped for any situation when you can map multiple skills to each face button, and max out your meter to unleash a flashy “Awakening Skill” that will devastate those who cross you! +10 to Fashion – Show off tons of cosmetic gear that can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere! Ever seen a mustachioed fairy pirate DJ? Now you can! Nep_Main Joined your Party – Play online with up to three other people for extra loot and harder enemies, plus use the in-game chat feature to really make it feel like an MMO! (It’s not.)

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online is set for release on February 27th for PC.