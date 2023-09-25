Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Launch Trailer Revealed

Prior to its arrival later this week, CD Projekt Red has today revealed the launch trailer for Phantom Liberty, which is the highly-anticipated expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Within the past week, Cyberpunk 2077's massive 2.0 update went live and overhauled a ton of in-game features, systems, and mechanics. Now, Phantom Liberty is finally set to roll out to accompany this patch and CD Projekt Red has given fans one more taste of what it will have in store.

For the most part, this launch trailer (which you can view below) for Phantom Liberty serves as a tone piece for the expansion's story. The video features a variety of characters that were seen in the base game but also notably highlights Solomon Reed, who is played by famed actor Idris Elba. Reed wasn't found in the vanilla version of Cyberpunk 2077, which makes his inclusion in Phantom Liberty one of the highlights of the expansion. Beyond showing off these characters, the trailer also gives fans a look at many of the upgraded visuals and new environments that will be explorable. All in all, this video doesn't reveal a whole lot about Phantom Liberty, but it's sure to excite eager fans just a bit more.

When Does Phantom Liberty Release?

At this point in time, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is only a day away from its launch, which will take place on September 26. Unlike the base game, Phantom Liberty will only be available to download and play on current-generation hardware which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you'd like to learn more about Phantom Liberty before release, you can check out the add-on's official description below. Additionally, you can also read our own glowing review of the DLC right here.

"Phantom Liberty is a new spy-thriller adventure for Cyberpunk 2077. When the orbital shuttle of the President of the New United States of America is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City, there's only one person who can save her — you. Become V, a cyberpunk for hire, and dive deep into a tangled web of espionage and political intrigue, unraveling a story that connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries.

Infiltrate Dogtown, a city-within-a-city run by a trigger-happy militia and ruled by a leader with an iron fist. With the help of NUSA sleeper agent Solomon Reed (Idris Elba) and the support of Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves), unravel a web of shattered loyalties and use your every skill to survive in a fractured world of desperate hustlers, shadowy netrunners, and ruthless mercenaries. Built with the power of next-gen hardware in mind, Phantom Liberty offers brand-new gameplay mechanics, nail-biting courier jobs, gigs, and missions — and a thrilling main quest where freedom and loyalty always come at a price."