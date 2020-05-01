Summer Game Fest Event Promises Gaming News and Playable Content

A new gaming event called Summer Game Fest has been announced for this summer to give gamers a place to look to for big gaming news and content they can play from home throughout the next few months. It’s organized by Geoff Keighley, the creator of The Game Awards which offers a bunch of announcements and reveals every year itself, and it’ll take place from May to August to span an entire summer of announcements. It’s a celebration of games that’s totally digital which makes for an ideal replacement to cancelled events this summer whose digital returns are questionable, and several big publishers are already on board to participate in the Summer Game Fest events.

Keighley announced the Summer Game Fest on Friday and named off some of the companies who are planning on sharing their announcements and in-game content as part of the festivities. Sony, Microsoft, Steam, Square Enix, CD Projekt Red, Riot Games, and Blizzard are among the publishers and platforms who are said to be participating in Summer Game Fest. Phase 1 of the event can be seen below, though the fact that there are phases at all implies there’s more to come that’s not seen here.

It appears that the Microsoft will be one of the first of these companies that will shared info on how they plan to participate in the Summer Game Fest press release about the event said there’d be “more details coming next week.” Microsoft announced this week that it’s planning on holding a gameplay event featuring content from the Xbox Series X on May 7th, though it wasn’t specified in the Summer Game Fest announcement if this event fell under the festival’s umbrella. Microsoft is planning on holding a playable “Game Festival” akin to the Steam Game Festival, so expect to hear more details on that later.

A number of principles guide @summergamefest -- Digital events, in-game events, and playable content. You already know about @Steam Game Festival, and today we're also announcing that @xbox is planning a playable Game Festival too this summer. More to come! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

A site has also been set up for Summer Game Fest to give people a place to check for any announcements, so be sure to set up your notifications there if you want to make sure you don’t miss anything pertaining to the new event.

