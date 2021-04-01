Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red Provides Update on PlayStation Store Return

✖

Last year, Sony shocked fans when it removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. The removal came following negative reception and requests for refunds for the game, and it has yet to be reinstated. This week, developer CD Projekt Red released a big patch for the game meant to make it run smoother on consoles. During an investor call on March 30th, CD Projekt Red SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski discussed the possibility of the game returning to PlayStation. Fans can still purchase the game on PS4 in a physical format, but Nowakowski says the decision to bring the game back digitally remains in Sony's court.

"Regarding this process - we have published several patches; we released a really big one yesterday; we also released several hotfixes, and each and every one of those brings us closer to coming back to the PSN store; however, the final decision belongs to Sony. So - let's wait and see," said Nowakowski.

Removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store was an unprecedented move for Sony, particularly for a high-profile release. After making that kind of decision, it's not surprising that the company would be hesitant to make the game available again. After all, the console version was surrounded by negative reception! That said, Microsoft continues to sell the game on its platform without issues. Clearly, players have a much better idea of what to expect from the game now than they did at launch!

At the end of the day, the PlayStation Store is Sony's platform, and it will decide when the time is right to bring back Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red will just have to keep improving the game in the hopes that Sony will make it available for sale again. After all, the longer the game is missing, the more potential sales will be lost. It's been a tough few months for CD Projekt Red, but getting the game back on the PlayStation Store would help with the company's goal of turning perception around.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation? Do you think it's time for Sony to bring the game back? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!