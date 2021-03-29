Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2 Is Live Now

✖

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 which brings a vast number of changes to the open-world RPG is now live. Developer CD Projekt Red announced recently that the update has now rolled out across all console platforms that the game is available on, in addition to PC. Based upon what has been rectified in this patch, it should fix a lot of lingering problems for the title.

The full list of patch notes for Update 1.2 of Cyberpunk 2077 were actually unveiled earlier this morning and it's pretty staggering just how much has changed. CD Projekt Red has fixed numerous problems in the game ranging from how NPCs function, adjustments to a number of quests, and has even tweaked a decent amount of gameplay mechanics and systems. Not to mention, a ton of bugs have also now been squashed.

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now live on PC and consoles! A version for Stadia will follow later this week.

The list of changes for this update is available here: https://t.co/gbDIp90CXG pic.twitter.com/gt64a8DPzW — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 29, 2021

As a whole, Update 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be the most substantial one for the game that we have received so far. Whether it ends up making the title good enough for PlayStation to add it back to its own digital storefront remains to be seen, though. At this point, the game has been absent from the PlayStation Store for over 100 days, which is still pretty shocking.

For now, Cyberpunk 2077 and this new patch can be downloaded across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Those on Google Stadia will have to wait a bit longer, though. CD Projekt Red has said that the update will be rolling out for this platform a few days from now.

Do you have high hopes that this new update for Cyberpunk 2077 will finally improve the experience? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.