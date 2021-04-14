Cyberpunk 2077 Update Is Good News for Those Still Playing

✖

CD Projekt Red has some good for those still playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Going into launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most hyped and anticipated games of all time. Unfortunately for CD Projekt Red, severe performance issues, catastrophic bugs, and general design shortcomings prevented the Polish developer from making good on all of this with an excellent product. However, while Cyberpunk 2077 has its issues, it's far from a bad game. In fact, if you look past its issues, it's a pretty great game, and more importantly, it has sold millions and millions of copies. While some of these players are likely done with the game, many are eagerly anticipating what's next.

Going into the release of the game, CD Projekt Red promised a slab of free DLC, two paid premium expansions, multiplayer, and more. That said, after a disastrous launch, which the game hasn't truly recovered from, many began to wonder if CD Projekt Red would cut and run. That said, this isn't happening. While the game's multiplayer is currently being reconsidered, everything else is still in the pipeline.

Speaking during a recent interview, studio head Adam Kicinski confirmed there are no plans to abandon the game, partially because the team really believes in the game and its potential.

"I don't see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077," said Kicinski speaking to Reuters."We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come."

As the cliche goes, actions speak louder than words, but this is still great to hear if you're a fan of the game. While it's not very surprising CDPR is sticking by the game, they wouldn't be the first to run away from a disastrous launch. Many have, and many still will.

