Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Being "Reconsidered"

Plans for the online multiplayer component for Cyberpunk 2077 might have been drastically changed, though it remains unclear exactly what CD Projekt Red is doing. The developer released a new strategy update earlier today, and it seems that its plans for adding online multiplayer into its titles has been "reconsidered." CD Projekt Red is apparently pursuing a new online technology that it would be able to integrate into all of its games, in order to make for a seamless experience between titles, and likely cut back on development time. What that might mean for Cyberpunk 2077's current multiplayer plans, however, remains to be seen.

"Previously we hinted that our next AAA would be a multiplayer Cyberpunk game, but we have decided to reconsider this plan given our new more systemic and agile approach instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day," said CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski. That statement can be found around the 20-minute mark in the video at the top of this page.

The video makes it clear that online is still being planned for the game, but that statement makes it sound like Cyberpunk's multiplayer component is being completely overhauled. Obviously, CD Projekt Red currently has its hands full with the single-player game, and its efforts to make Cyberpunk 2077 a more enjoyable experience. While the game has its fans, there are a lot of people that were disappointed with Cyberpunk 2077. If the multiplayer has been massively pushed back, this will likely come as another disappointment to fans that have already had more than a few of those over the last few months.

Of course, the prospect of CD Projekt Red putting a greater focus on its online abilities might be welcome for some Cyberpunk fans. Earlier this year, a leak suggested that the game's multiplayer will have player-to-player connections, as opposed to dedicated servers. That could make for a less pleasant experience, causing some concern among players. For now, fans of Cyberpunk 2077 will just have to wait and see what the future will bring for the game's online features.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

