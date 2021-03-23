Cyberpunk 2077 Players Upset After Discovering Another Cut Feature

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update has fans divided, and now a Reddit post has even more frustrated. To release Cyberpunk 2077 last year, CD Projekt Red cut a variety of features from the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC game. For example, the game had wallrunning at one point, which CD Projekt Red showed off in the famous 2018 gameplay demo of the title. Meanwhile, it looks like there was going to be a shooting range in the game at some point as well.

Over on Reddit, one player recently highlighted "how strange and disappointing" it is that the shooting range in the game is used for one mission and that's it. Since it was posted, the video shot to the top of the game's Reddit page and ignited the frustration of many.

"It's ridiculous that range at home is inaccessible. Except for that one mission. Literally no f****g reason," reads the top comment. "It's staggering that the amount of stuff removed from the game is so visible," adds the second top comment.

At the moment, it's unclear why the shooting range was -- seemingly -- removed from the game. That said, while the aforementioned mission and the video below suggests CD Projekt Red had plans involving the shooting range that didn't survive the cutting board, this hasn't been confirmed like some of the other missing and removed features.

If CD Projekt Red or a developer on the game provides more context or information about everything above, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, even if it's not the product of cut content, players are nonetheless disappointed with the implementation and realization.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and even Google Stadia. For more coverage on the best-selling open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. In other recent and related news, the game's biggest fan, Elon Musk, isn't very happy with one particular feature in the game.