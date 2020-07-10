Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New Characters, Locations, and More

✖

CD Projekt Red has revealed new Cyberpunk 2077 characters and locations, giving PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and five Google Stadia players a new taste of what to expect when they dive headfirst into Night City this November. While we've seen a hefty amount of the game, we actually haven't met many of its secondary characters. But it appears CD Projekt Red is starting to remedy this.

This week they introduced players to Judy Alvarez, Night City's premier braindance technician who wants to make things better in Night City, which is why she's teamed up with The Mox, one of the game's factions.

Then there's Evelyn Parker, whose intelligence and ambition sounds like it's going to lead her across the path of the player at least once or twice.

Judy Alvarez is Night City’s premier braindance technician, heavily respected for her skills, innovation and creativity. Motivated to change things for the better she teamed with The Mox and currently works for them as a BD technician and editor. pic.twitter.com/m0AhKu1F46 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 3, 2020

Evelyn Parker’s intelligence and ambition drives her to demand more from life. Her goal of becoming a professional actress, and her rational head for the biz, led her to a job at the Doll House, but this stepping stone in her career quickly became something much more permanent. pic.twitter.com/CjGgSWU68A — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 6, 2020

Then there's Mr. Goldhand and Mr. Jenkins. CD Projekt Red doesn't say anything about these two, but it does appear Mr. Jenkins is a villain, or at least a shady character.

CD Projekt Red also revealed some of Night City's districts this week. More specifically, it revealed City Center, Night City’s corporate showcase, which is increasingly walled off from the rest of the city.

That's City Center – Night City’s corporate showcase. Sleek skyscrapers form a brutalist, fortress-like skyline, presenting the unrivaled power of megacorps in all its arrogance. Since 2020, the City Center has become the most fortified and secure part of Night City. #ConceptArt — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 10, 2020

It also revealed, Westbrook, which is described as not only the best place in the city to live, but to have fun. It also revealed Watson, a part of the city that once thrived, but is now the "bad part" of the city due to economic despair.

Westbrook is considered by many to be the best place to live and have fun in Night City. If you’ve got eddies, you come here to spend them. And if you don't? Well, take out a loan and pretend you’re on top of the world — even for just one glorious night. #ConceptArt pic.twitter.com/gGAnMVMYWL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 7, 2020

It's safe to assume, like, with factions, the official Twitter account for the game will reveal all of the prominent secondary characters and locations in the build-up to release. If it does, you'll be able to read about it all right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release worldwide on November 19. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage of the game click here or peep the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.