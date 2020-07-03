Cyberpunk 2077 Removes Big Gameplay Feature Ahead of Release

✖

CD Projekt Red has scrapped one of Cyberpunk 2077's big gameplay features ahead of its release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series PC, and Google Stadia. The Polish developer's first major release since The Witcher 3 looks poised to be as bar-setting as Geralt's latest adventure was. It's not just one of the most ambitious games of the year, but of the generation. However, it will be missing a previously advertised feature when it does finally release after years and years of development.

One of our biggest, best, and earliest looks at the game came back in August 2018 when CD Projekt Red released 48 minutes of gameplay footage of the title. It was a deep dive into the game and it's many gameplay systems and features. Included in this showing was a moment of V, equipped with mantis blades, wall running in order to get the jump on some enemies. Unfortunately, while these mantis blades are still in the game, wall running is not.

Speaking to Game Reactor, level designer Max Pears revealed that wall running has been removed from the game "due to design reasons." Pears doesn't divulge any additional details on the feature's removal, but he does note that players will still have a considerable deal of movement "flexibility," which sounds like a big upgrade on The Witcher 3, which was stiff and lacked movement variety.

On paper, wall running sounds like a great feature, and it sure does create for flashy moments in vertical slices. However, there's a reason not many games have it. It's challenging to implement, and even more challenging to get right. That said, many people were looking forward to the feature, and thus it should come as no surprise there has been an expression of disappointment among many gamers looking forward to the title.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and is slated to release worldwide on November 19, 2020.

