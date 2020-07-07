Cyberpunk 2077 Fan Imagines What Exclusive PS5 Console Could Look Like

✖

The back half of this year is expected to be a major one for video game fans, with plenty of high-profile games (and new next-gen consoles) believed to be coming out by the holiday season. One of the most highly-anticipated titles is probably Cyberpunk 2077, the long-awaited continuation of the science fiction franchise. As fans have already seen, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to have a striking visual aesthetic -- and a new piece of fanart takes that into a pretty awesome direction. Twitter user @XboxPope recently shared their mockup of what a Cyberpunk 2077-exclusive PlayStation 5 might look like, with pretty awesome detail. Both the console and the controller are covered in the game's yellow and teal geometric design, while giving the whole thing a very weathered look.

While there's no official confirmation of whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will get an exclusive PS5 console, we do know that the game will be available on both it and the upcoming Xbox Series X, with the help of backwards compatibility. Fans have already gotten a look at what the exclusive Xbox Series X version will look like, which definitely takes a different and much more muted aesthetic approach than XboxPope's mockup.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and is poised to release worldwide on November 19th. For more news, rumors, and leaks on the big 2020 game, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

