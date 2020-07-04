Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Free Goodies Every Player Will Get

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide this November via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And just like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- CD Projekt Red's most recent major release -- there will be plenty of free goodies given to every player alongside every copy of the game, regardless of the platform. For now, it remains to be seen what the developer will include inside physical copies of the game. With the aforementioned release, the Polish developer included a game manual, a map, and even a special message from the team. That said, while it's unclear if retail copies will get this same treatment, we do know both digital and physical will come with digital goodies.

For example, every copy of the game will come with a digital version of the game's original score. Each will also come with a digital art booklet and a variety of wallpapers. Further, a sourcebook for Cyberpunk 2020 -- the IP the game is based on -- will also be thrown into the mix.

Lastly -- and this is perhaps the biggest inclusion -- all copies will come with a digital comic dubbed Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice.

Did you know that... each copy of #Cyberpunk2077 comes with digital content? The goodies include:

🎶 original score

🖼 art booklet

📕 Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

🖥️ wallpapers and a brand new addition: 💬 digital comic – Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice! pic.twitter.com/CB9zuK9KoG — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 30, 2020

Of course, nothing here is that noteworthy by itself, but when you look at the package as a whole, it's considerably more than almost every other game gives you for simply buying a copy. In fact, many don't give players anything but the game itself these days.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. Barring any further unexpected delays, it will release worldwide on November 19, priced at $60.

