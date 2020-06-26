Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Warns About Playing the Game Like It's GTA

✖

Yes, you can play Cyberpunk 2077 like it's GTA 5 when it hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, but according to CD Projekt Red, this may not be a good idea. After seemingly tiptoeing around the subject for a while, the Polish developer has confirmed that players will be able to go on remorseless rampages like many do when playing Grand Theft Auto. However, while the developer has seen many playtesters default to this initially, this usually changes once players figure out all the systems at play.

“If you want to go out on a rampage and have no remorse, then you have got the option, and that’s fine with us," said Max Pears, a level designer on the game, while speaking to PC Games N. However, once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have. I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless. We’ve seen a lot of people default to that ‘GTA mode’ and then after a little bit they realize how many things are different and adjust how they play.”

At the moment of publishing, it's a little unclear if the game allows players to kill important characters and quest givers. Because it isn't specified, this is presumably the case, at least to a certain extent, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed.

Interestingly, this is different than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which didn't allow players to kill NPCs, but this may have been due to the fact that in that game players are playing a pre-defined character in the form of Geralt of Rivia, who wouldn't just randomly massacre an entire town of beat farmers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any further and unexpected delays, it will release worldwide on November 19.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the game click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.