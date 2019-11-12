Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition in Stock For PS4 and Xbox One

If you act quickly, pre-orders for the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition are back up here at Best Buy for the PlayStation 4 and here for the Xbox One. They’re also $10 reward eligible. Another sell out is pretty much inevitable, so reserve one while you can. At the time of writing the PC version is listed as “coming soon” so keep tabs on that link for a restock.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more. A complete breakdown of the features can be found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game discs

Collectible SteelBook

25cm x 10″ statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action

Hardcover art book

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

Annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City and Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

Digital goodies include the game soundtrack, art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game, Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook, and wallpapers for your desktop and mobile

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020. Additional coverage on the title can be found here. An official description of the game reads:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.