Steam’s Best-Selling Game Officially Steam Deck Verified

Steam’s #1 best-selling game is officially Steam Deck Verified, which means Valve has tested the PC game for the handheld machine, and can confirm not only does it work start to finish, but works well with the built-in display and controls of the machine. That said, in recent months, there have been questions raised about the Verification badge after games that should not be Verified due to substantial issues getting the badge anyway. To this end, just because a PC game is Steam Deck Verified does not mean it runs perfectly on the machine.

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Right now, above Windrose, Gamble With Your Friends, Forza Horizon 6, Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, Pragmata, and Crimson Desert on the Steam sale charts, sitting in the number one spot, is Far Far West, a new first-person shooter with 1-4 player co-op. The new PC game was released on April 28 by developer Evil Raptor and publisher Fireshine Games. And not only is the game selling well, but reviewing well with Steam users. To this end, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn, which is the result of a 97% approval rating across 9,516 user reviews. The combo makes it one of the biggest success stories on Steam so far this year, and it comes as a surprise because the studio’s previous two games were not this popular nor this highly rated. Those two games are 2020’s Pumpkin Jack and 2024’s Akimbot. Lastly, the game is achieving all of this while in early access.

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On Sale for a Limited Time

For those interested in checking out the PC game now that it’s Steam Deck Verified, it costs $20; however, for the next 24 hours, it’s actually 10% off, which means it is $17.99. So far, the game has sold 500,000 copies on Steam, as of today, which is likely more than the studio’s two previous games combined.

As for what the game’s release date is going to be, we do not know. Likewise, it is unclear how much Steam Deck support will be in the future. The game isn’t exactly suited for the handheld, but due to the limited technical demands compared to bigger AAA releases, the machine does handle the game well.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.