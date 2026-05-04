New Call of Duty Report Reveals Major Disappointment for 2026 Game

A new report tied to the 2026 entry in the Call of Duty series has shared a major disappointment with the game. Currently, Activision itself hasn’t unveiled the next installment in its long-running shooter franchise, but that hasn’t kept plenty of rumors and reports about the title from circling online. Based on these leaks, this year’s game is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which will serve as a sequel to 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. And while Modern Warfare 4 could end up being a hit, it sounds like it will continue to be held back by an issue that has plagued other recent Call of Duty games.

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According to @HeyImAlaix, who has accurately leaked info related to the Call of Duty series in the past, Modern Warfare 4 is currently being playtested on PS4 platforms. This suggests that Activision will once again be releasing its next Call of Duty game on last-gen hardware in PS4 and Xbox One when it presumably launches later this year. Given that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are now nearly six years old, this would represent the longest stretch that Activision has continued to support older platforms with the Call of Duty franchise rather than continue to make new installments exclusive to current-gen hardware.

While Activision likely wants to keep releasing Call of Duty games on PS4 and Xbox One because of how many active users there continue to be on these platforms, it also surely limits what new entries are capable of. Because they have to work on older hardware, the PS5 and Xbox One editions are surely limited to some degree, which keeps Call of Duty as a whole feeling like it’s being held back. Just how long this support for PS4 and Xbox One platforms will continue onward remains to be seen, but it doesn’t sound like it’s expected to end in 2026.

As for the proper reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, history tells us that Activision should begin talking more about the game at some point this summer. Whenever we have more news to share with you in an official capacity, you can find it here on ComicBook.

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