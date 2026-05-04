Star Wars: Galactic Racer Is Doing Something I Wish All Racing Games Would Try

Developer Fuse Studios is creating a promising, fast-paced racing game through Star Wars: Galactic Racer, injecting high velocity speed into chaotic competitions. Similarities to the F-Zero, Burnout, or Need for Speed titles are apparent here, but many games in the racing genre run the risk of reusing the same mechanics or ideas. To prevent its gamplay from becoming stale, one teased feature in Galactic Racer shows that it already shows a significant shift from what players might expect.

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Among the sci-fi games releasing this year like Saros, Pragmata, and Replaced, Star Wars: Galactic Racer‘s scale might seem much smaller, more skin to an arcade title. However, if the Forza series has proven anything, it’s that racing titles are more than able to stand on their own, provided that their features create distinct experiences that are appealing enough for players. With the Star Wars IP and far faster racing than other titles in the genre, Galactic Racer already shows a lot of promise ahead of its October 6, 2026 release date.

Star Wars Galactic Racer’s Latest Trailer Showed Off First-Person Perspectives For Podracing

Courtesy of Fume Games

The release date reveal trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer showed off various content for the gaming, including deluxe editions and pre-order bonuses eager players could look forward to. This preview also showed off new racing tracks and vehicles, including footage of players being able to go through the iconic podracing . During this section, a brief glimpse was shown of a first-person cinematic angle to your racing camera, possibly hinting a permanent feature of the game.

The brief gameplay shown for this title has always been from a detached third-person point of view, which allows players to get a full view of their vehicle and surroundings. This perspective is common across all racing games, as it provides players to have a broader view of obstacles and opponents regardless of any race’s speed. By introducing a first-person angle, players can choose to sacrifice parts of their field of view in exchange for a tenser, more immersive experience.

Although this could have been simply a cinematic angle for the trailer, if this system exists, the immersive quality of a first-person mode would be quite exciting. The restricted vision of this mode may be difficult to adjust to, but the dynamic action of the game could feel “real” as a result. Increased sound quality of sci-fi vehicles, including their desperate crashes, might turn a first-person mode in Galactic Racer to be a default setting for some players.

Other Star Wars Games Have Benefited From Unique Piloting Viewpoints

Courtesy of Motive Studio

Star Wars: Galactic Racer would hardly be the first Star Wars game to have first-person points of view for vehicles, with the series actually adopting that perspective many times before. For example, Star Wars Squadrons had epic battles inside starfighters and ships from across the Star Wars universe, including famous vessels like the Millennium Falcon. Every single ship in that game was viewed through a slightly detached third-person view by default, but players could switch to first-person at any time.

Each interior for every ship was unique in its own way, not just in Star Wars Squadrons. Even Star Wars: Battlefront 2 released by developer DICE back in 2017 had first-person angles for TIE Fighters, X-Wings, and other vehicles players were able to pilot. The personalized perspectives between third-person and first-person modes in that game extended to character classes too, allowing everyone to personally adjust how they viewed battles.

Most Racing Games Use Fixed Camera Angles As Opposed To Galactic Racer’s Cinematic Shifts

First-person views are not necessarily uncommon from racing titles, but some of the biggest games in the genre tend to have fixed camera angles rather than dynamic ones. These are usually creative choices from developers, with the intention being to give players the widest perspective possible so they can understand the chaos of a race better. Games with extra chaos have an even greater focus on fixed angles, with titles like Mario Kart being a prime example due to all the madness of items and hazards on each track.

That being said, having close-up shots of classic and new Star Wars racing vehicles adds something fresh to Galactic Racer for players to enjoy. Other Star Wars games releasing soon are capturing fan attention by doing something different from what is considered “normal,” such as the many original ideas in Star Wars Zero Company. Since Galactic Racer is set to have entirely personalized vehicles based on other gameplay footage, having ways to view it better makes sense despite any disadvantages a first-person mode might bring.

At the very least, having the option to switch between third-person and first-person views of your racing vehicle will let players customize the fast-paced action of racing in a galaxy far, far away. The high speed bouts of Star Wars: Galactic Racer already look great, so this feature would be a cherry on top of a title that recaptures a lot of magic from older vehicle-focused games in the legendary sci-fi IP.

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