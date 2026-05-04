New Rockstar Games Update Gives Bully Fans Hope

Bully 2 is probably never going to happen because Rockstar Games makes too much money making GTA and Red Dead Redemption games. What could be happening is a remaster of the first game, which Rockstar Games has not done anything meaningful with since its original release in 2006, other than the Scholarship Edition in 2008. There was also the Anniversary Edition in 2016, but this was only for mobile phones, and supremely underhwhelming

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Unfortunately, there isn’t any word of something happening with Bully, but there is a new update from Rockstar Games that may indicate it’s planning to remaster or at least re-release older games from its catalog. This has been gleaned from a new job listing from the developer, who, among other positions, is trying to fill the role of Senior Gameplay Programmer. This itself isn’t noteworthy, but one detail of the job listing is. In the text of the job listing, it is noted by Rockstar Games that applicants should expect to work on a small team while taking responsibility for classic game technology.

Rockstar Games Remasters Coming?

“You will be working as part of a small but experienced team, ideally taking responsibility for one or more classic game technology areas,” reads the job listing in question.

This is just vague enough that it is difficult to know what should and should not be made of it. If this is indeed pointing towards work on re-releasing older games from the developer’s catalog, it doesn’t mean it will involve Bully. Bully is probably Rockstar Games’ most popular IP after its two juggernauts, but it has other properties like Midnight Club, Max Payne, and more. And of course, there are older games in the GTA and Red Dead series as well. For Bully fans, though, and fans of other dormant Rockstar Games’ IP, it’s hope.

Bully was the second-best-selling PS2 classic on the PS4, so there’s a good chance Rockstar Games will re-release the game again at some point. It’s easy money, keeps the IP somewhat relevant, and helps it protect its ownership of the IP. That said, the game is getting old; it turns 20 years old this year, so it needs at least a remaster, not just a re-release.

This last point should not be overlooked. Bully is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. This would be a great time for Rockstar Games to do something with it. To this end, perhaps the stars are aligning.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.