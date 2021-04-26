Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Doesn't Think Fans Understand How Ambitious the Game Was to Make

✖

Many fans around the world have felt like studio CD Projekt Red took a big step back with Cyberpunk 2077 after the company released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is one of the highest-praised RPGs of all-time. While we have yet to see how Cyberpunk 2077 turns out in the long run, there's no doubt that the past two major releases from the studio launched in completely different states. Despite this, one key developer at CD Projekt Red believes that fans still don't acknowledge just how difficult it was for the company as a whole to try and create Cyberpunk 2077 in the first place.

During a recent live stream, Paweł Sasko, who works as a lead quest designer on Cyberpunk 2077, addressed some fan inquiries about how the game turned out as it did. "I saw some people asking like, 'What happened?'" Sasko said while on camera. "What happened was that we have reached for a new IP and we have tried to learn as much as we can. Our goals have been super ambitious. I don't really feel like the players and the journalists fully, completely understand how difficult it was to make this game."

Sasko went on to say that the lack of acknowledgment in regards to the challenge of creating Cyberpunk 2077 still isn't an excuse for fans to be vocal about wanting a better product. "I'm not saying that you guys should be giving us more credit for it. You should demand a fully functional, well-done game -- and that's your right," Sasko explained. "The thing that I'm talking about is more of an acknowledgment. That was a very difficult game to make. A very ambitious one. And we have tried to pull off as much as we could on all fronts. A lot of them we have done it, and a lot of them we still need to improve."

Although Sasko does bring up some interesting points, the notion that fans and journalists haven't acknowledged how difficult the game was to create likely isn't accurate in all cases. In fact, many fans seemed to understand far in advance just how long it would take for Cyberpunk 2077 to get finished and were more than willing to give CD Projekt Red time to see it through. The larger issue is that those in charge at CDPR opted to released the game far before it was ready, which is something that the studio says has been a "huge lesson." Still, that's not something that developers like Sasko are at fault for in the slightest. Hopefully, the studio's continued work on the project will make it that much better in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and is still routinely receiving new updates. Later this year, a next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is also planned to roll out.