Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Responds to DLC and Next-Gen Leak

CD Projekt Red, or more specifically, a developer at CD Projekt Red, has responded to the recent and massive Cyberpunk 2077 leak that surfaced online and has been making the rounds ever since. Why? Because it more or less leaks the future of the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. That said, while there are elements that may be true, the leak as a whole has been shut down by the aforementioned developer.

According to the leak, the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch — patch 1.5 — will serve as a soft relaunch of the game under the name Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition. To this end, it’s claimed that CD Projekt Red will unveil the new version of the game in February in a big livestream that will also reveal the first expansion and the Netflix anime.

The leak then goes on to claim the patch will add barbershops, improve AI, give players a garage, implement a transmog system, rebalance the loot system, and provide a new UI. Adding to this, it’s claimed free DLC will also be released with four new weapons, new game plus, apartment customization, and new gigs.

It’s also claimed there will be a wide range of smaller improvements, such as Judy and Panam sending players far more text messages over the course of the game in order to make things more realistic.

There’s quite a bit more about the leak, including word of the game’s first expansion, which takes place in Pacifica and is said to be “quite huge” and Gwent-like mini-game.

Now, some of this information has been pulled from the game’s files, while other bits have been unsubstantiated. That said, taking to Twitter, a developer on the game shot down the leak as a whole, though not in the most definitive fashion.

This thing does not add up. Sorry, Paul. — Radek (@gamebowski) January 3, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the open-world RPG — including the latest news, the latest rumors and leaks, and the latest leaks — click here.