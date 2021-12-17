Cyberpunk 2077 Player Discovers Incredible Detail a Year After Release

A Cyberpunk 2077 player has discovered an incredible detail about the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia game a year after its initial release. A part of Cyberpunk 2077’s legacy will always be, at the very least, clouded with the controversy that surrounded it at launch. It was a buggy mess, in particular, on last-gen consoles. However, there are plenty of not only redeeming qualities about the game, but there are several elements of the game that are of the highest quality. Meanwhile, there’s also some incredible attention to detail in the game, though it’s not a very consistent attention to detail.

Over on Twitter, a former Cyberpunk 2077 fan account, OpenWorldRDC, highlighted a Reddit post showing a player coming across an automated garbage cleaner in Night City, which apparently many players completely missed. As the Twitter account notes, they played the game for roughly 100 hours and never came across this automated garbage cleaner.

Again, this not only highlights the attention of detail CD Projekt Red poured into the game, but highlights how much content there is and how easy much of it is to miss in Night City and beyond.

A player spotted an automated garbage cleaner in Night City



Even with 100 or so hours in the game, I'd never noticed it. The world needs these small details to really feel alive and I hope we see more additions like this in the future



via: https://t.co/vrNoHyOH0H #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/JPK0vXKg2P — Starfield News 🚀 (@StarfieldRDC) December 13, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in an odd transitional period, with both of the game’s substantial expansions still in development, and the proper next-gen version of the game also not out yet. Meanwhile, there are still quite a few things CD Projekt Red needs to fix and improve, and right now, it looks like it will address all of it and more with future updates.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the open-world RPG — including everything from the latest news, leaks, rumors, and speculation to the latest deals — click here.

