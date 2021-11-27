Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Hinted at by CD Projekt Red

A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have been hinted at by those in charge of developer CD Projekt Red. While the studio as a whole is currently still working on future updates, DLC, and a next-gen patch for Cyberpunk 2077 that will release in 2022, it looks like the higher-ups at the company are already planning to also begin working on the future of the franchise in the coming year as well.

In a new interview with Polish publication Rzeczpospolita, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński talked more about what the company has slated for the coming year. In doing so, Kiciński said that CD Projekt Red remains very committed to the two biggest franchises that the studio has produced in Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher. And while Kiciński didn’t offer up vast details about what it has in store for either, he did seem to suggest that a formal follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077 could be in the cards.

“We are currently focusing on our two franchises. Both have enormous potential, so one of our strategic goals is to start working on AAA projects in parallel within our IPs, which is expected to happen next year,” Kiciński said. Again, while not mentioning that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 could exactly be in development, the fact that he mentioned that new “AAA projects” associated with the IP could be worked on in 2022 seems to suggest that a new entry may come about down the road.

That being said, it’s important to note that CD Projekt Red has worked on other Cyberpunk 2077 projects in the past that wouldn’t be in relation to a full-blown sequel. At one point, the studio was working on a multiplayer game mode for Cyberpunk 2077, but it was later “reconsidered” by the company. Because of this, perhaps the new AAA title that Kiciński hinted at could be associated with multiplayer instead.

A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 does seem like it will come about in due time, but when this will happen remains to be seen. Although the game was much-maligned by fans and critics when it launched last year, the game as a whole still sold millions upon millions of copies, which suggests that a new installment will potentially be created in the future.

Regardless of what may happen down the line, are you hoping to see CDPR begin development on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.