Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Shares Phantom Liberty DLC Update

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has today shared a new update with fans regarding the game's upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. At the end of 2022, CD Projekt made waves when it revealed that high-profile actor Idris Elba would be starring in Phantom Liberty. Since that time, little else about the expansion has been revealed, which has led to fans wondering about when more information would come about. Now, thanks to a new statement from CD Projekt Red, we know when more details will start to emerge.

As shared on social media today, CD Projekt Red said that it will start to announce more about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in June. The studio didn't express what news will be shared at this time, but it seems likely that we'll get a deeper look at some of the new features and story found in the DLC at this time. Furthermore, it seems quite possible that a launch date for Phantom Liberty will also be unveiled at this point.

"Exciting news, chooms: in June we'll start to share more information about the Phantom Liberty expansion," CD Projekt Red said simply. "Stay tuned!"

Currently, all we know about Phantom Liberty with absolute certainty is that the DLC is slated to come to Cyberpunk 2077 before 2023 wraps up. Given that further news on the expansion won't be dropping until June, it's now known that a release for Phantom Liberty surely won't be happening in the first half of the year. Whether or not it drops this summer remains to be seen, but we'll keep you updated here on ComicBook.com as we learn more in the coming months.

In the interim, Cyberpunk 2077 is available to check out right now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Unlike the base game, however, Phantom Liberty will only be coming to current-gen platforms in PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

