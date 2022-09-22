Cyberpunk 2077 Hits 1 Million Daily Players Following Anime Release

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has announced that the video game hit 1 million daily players each day this past week. This marks a relatively massive resurgence for the title following the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix. On Steam alone, according to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 had over 86,000 concurrent players in the past 24 hours.

"Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning," the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared. "We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms!"

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

It's hard not to see the direct influence of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which both fans and critics have praised, on the current popularity of the video game, but there are also other significant reasons for the uptick in players. A massive new update to the title, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6, was released in conjunction with the anime's release on Netflix which added new features, weapons, clothing, and more. On top of that, the first and only significant expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, was also revealed recently.

Whether the resurgence has staying power is unclear, as these things typically come in waves whenever new content is released, but it does seem as if developer CD Projekt Red is committed to continuing on with supporting the Cyberpunk IP as a whole if not Cyberpunk 2077 specifically.

"We decided to develop one major expansion for Cyberpunk, which is going to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new-gen consoles," said CD Projekt VP Michał Nowakowski during a recent earnings call. "Having said that, we're totally, fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion. We've put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise and we definitely want to continue to build upon what was built right now – with new stories, new experiences, new content, basically. Not just the video game format. In terms of expansions, there's just going to be one major expansion. However, there's going to be new stuff in the future."

Broadly speaking, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently available to stream on Netflix. As for the video game itself, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

Have you found yourself picking up Cyberpunk 2077 recently? Have you seen the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!