Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is One of This Year's Strongest Anime

The time has come! It has been some time since fans learned Cyberpunk 2077 was getting an anime spin-off, and Studio Trigger just released it for everyone to see. Netflix is now streaming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in all its neon glory. And as you can see below, the show is one of the strongest yet of this year.

As you can see below, fans are hitting up social media following the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and the reviews are nothing short of stellar. In fact, fans and critics alike have praised the anime's mature themes and innovative visuals. And when it comes to the original game, the anime does litter nods to the title through its episodes despite its standalone story. Night City is given the focus it deserves in this new anime, and of course, that is something fans new and old can appreciate.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Now Streaming on Netflix | Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Review – Netflix's Best Anime Series to Date | Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Releases Ending Theme Music Video

If you want to check out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, you can start binging it on Netflix right now. The show is the most recent project released by Studio Trigger following work on BNA and Promare. It is also the latest video game anime to take on Netflix as titles like DOTA and Castlevania have also been adapted into full-blown shows.

Have you already checked out this Cyberpunk anime? Or is it on your to-watch list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.