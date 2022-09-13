Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is One of This Year's Strongest Anime
The time has come! It has been some time since fans learned Cyberpunk 2077 was getting an anime spin-off, and Studio Trigger just released it for everyone to see. Netflix is now streaming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in all its neon glory. And as you can see below, the show is one of the strongest yet of this year.
As you can see below, fans are hitting up social media following the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and the reviews are nothing short of stellar. In fact, fans and critics alike have praised the anime's mature themes and innovative visuals. And when it comes to the original game, the anime does litter nods to the title through its episodes despite its standalone story. Night City is given the focus it deserves in this new anime, and of course, that is something fans new and old can appreciate.
If you want to check out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, you can start binging it on Netflix right now. The show is the most recent project released by Studio Trigger following work on BNA and Promare. It is also the latest video game anime to take on Netflix as titles like DOTA and Castlevania have also been adapted into full-blown shows.
A True Feat
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was great! finished it all in one go.
brings out some of the best and worst in studio trigger.
animation-wise it is phenomenal. I felt like every scene with characters talking was unique, even action was always on point. pic.twitter.com/NKsmcdIKMV— Vynn (@VynnDayo) September 13, 2022
A Certified Chameleon
5 eps into edgerunners and I’m having a blast, I’m honestly impressed with how well Triggers style blends with the cyberpunk genre, I don’t think I’ve ever seen the batshit insanity of modernity captured so well pic.twitter.com/jrqvYLm3kE— Selena🌙⏰⏳ (@moon_dweller5) September 13, 2022
Give Us More
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is balls to the walls insanity with gratuitous sex, violence and unrestrained profanity. The world is teeming with class divides delivering breathtaking visual appeal, courtesy of TRIGGER. I've only seen the first episode but I am excited for more. pic.twitter.com/AS0IonWmFU— Baleygr (CEO of 86)🧵 (@Baleygr086) September 13, 2022
To the Top
CYBERPUNK EDGERUNNERS IS OFFICIALLY PEAK ASF pic.twitter.com/FBzOqDkwok— Cringus (@Cringusxd) September 12, 2022
Speechless
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners// Episode 6 is one of my favorite episodes of the whole year..
Kai ikarashi gave us gold in the form of direction, a true and absolute genius, it doesn't make sense.
I have no more words… pic.twitter.com/PvPjonqRUO— 🚬🚬 (@r0nd0_1986) September 13, 2022
Achievement Unlocked
Yep. Cyberpunk Edgerunners seems amazing so far. Loved the first 3 episodes. pic.twitter.com/aox9C0wUTY— PointlessParker (@AboySgolfclub) September 12, 2022
A Masterpiece
Cyberpunk Edgerunners #06
this is one of the most insane anime episodes i have seen this year pic.twitter.com/cCZJu6ACiS— Ary (@DetectiveAry) September 13, 2022
Redefining Edgy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners #01
"Trigger animates VR porn" wasn't on my 2022 bingo card. Neither was "Trigger animates man using Tenga in public." What I'm trying to say is, the show wastes no time putting the "Edge" in "Edgerunners." And I'm here for it. pic.twitter.com/zh5XfNVhk9— Edo (@edomonogatari) September 13, 2022