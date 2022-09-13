Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Potentially Teased by CD Projekt

CD Projekt Red has teased that it might have an interest in developing a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Just last week, the Poland-based studio confirmed that it's gearing up to release new DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023 that will be titled Phantom Liberty. And while this add-on seems like it will mark the end of major support for the title, it sounds like more games associated with Cyberpunk could come about in the future.

As mentioned in a recent earnings call, CD Projekt VP Michał Nowakowski made clear that the company is looking to do more with Cyberpunk 2077 down the road. While the launch of Phantom Liberty is just one of these plans, Nowakowski also stressed that further development of Cyberpunk IP is also being planned.

"We decided to develop one major expansion for Cyberpunk, which is going to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new-gen consoles. Having said that, we're totally, fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion," Nowakowski said. "We've put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise and we definitely want to continue to build upon what was built right now – with new stories, new experiences, new content, basically. Not just the video game format. In terms of expansions, there's just going to be one major expansion. However, there's going to be new stuff in the future."

While Nowakowski never outright confirms that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is in the works, it seems clear that this would be one such idea that CD Projekt would look to tackle. However, it remains to be seen if a follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077 would come about at any point soon. Currently, CD Projekt Red is in the process of developing The Witcher 4 (tentative title) and has already stated that it plans for this game to be the first in a new saga. As such, it's not known how CD Projekt could look to juggle work on both The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises simultaneously, but we'll surely learn more in the future.

[H/T IGN]