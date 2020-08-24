Cyberpunk 2077 Will Get Free DLC

✖

If you have been wondering whether CD Projekt Red's upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a bunch of free downloadable content (DLC) much like The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt before it, wonder no longer. The official social media for the upcoming video game recently responded to a question directly asking this in a distinctly social media way: a Family Guy GIF of the Kool-Aid Man busting through a wall saying, "Ohhh yeaahh!" It's not a press release, but it will do.

In case you missed it, Cyberpunk 2077 previously revealed that there were fairly extensive DLC plans in the works for the upcoming video game. CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński had, at the time, basically said that the video game would receive no less DLC that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which basically meant at least two meaty expansions among other additional content pieces. At the time, we speculated that this meant Cyberpunk 2077 would receive a bunch of freebies, and now the folks behind it have confirmed as much.

The most recent chunk of news about the video game comes by way of the latest Night City Wire event, which revealed more details on the game's weapons, lifepaths, and even how the team went about making Johnny Silverhand's band, SAMURAI. No further Night City Wire events have been scheduled as of yet, but it's hard to imagine that we have seen the last of them.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

[H/T GamingBolt]

