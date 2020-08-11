Cyberpunk 2077 Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video on Creating Johnny Silverhand's Band

As part of the recent Night City Wire event, CD Projekt Red shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the band SAMURAI for Cyberpunk 2077. If you're not already aware, the upcoming video game's Johnny Silverhand (voiced and based on the likeness of Keanu Reeves) fronts the band, but it is not Reeves himself singing. The fictional band and its performance come from Swedish punk rockers Refused, and the video above dives deep on how it all came about.

"So, of course there are things that you can relate to and like, just like, this outcast, and this rebel that's fighting against like the corpos. That's definitely something that's been part of my life and part of Refused's life," says Refused lead vocalist Dennis Lyxzén. "He's like the future version of us. So I think it makes sense, it totally makes sense for us to be here making these songs about him or for him. It's pretty cool."

Go behind the scenes with @CDPROJEKTRED and @Refused to learn all about bringing the in-game chrome rock legends SAMURAI to life! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/eHakTqZGs4 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 10, 2020

Several of the songs from the fictional band SAMURAI are now available to listen to on YouTube and other streaming services.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

