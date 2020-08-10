How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Event

✖

CD Projekt Red will officially host a new Night City Wire event/stream for the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 today! It is the second such event, with the first occurring at the end of June. The new event is scheduled for noon ET/9AM PT, and interested parties can tune into CD Projekt Red's Twitch account at that time to catch all the news. An archived version should be available after the fact, and CD Projekt Red will likely portion out any important details into their own videos as well.

Contrary to the first Night City Wire event, CD Projekt Red has provided a few details about what to expect today in terms of Cyberpunk 2077 details. It sounds like it will mostly be about the game's lifepaths and weapons. The big news from the first even was actually the announcement of a Netflix anime series, so it will be nice to see more of the actual game itself today.

Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into SAMURAI! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/n3LFFocbVI — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 6, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.