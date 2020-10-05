Cyberpunk 2077 Goes Gold, Here's What That Means

✖

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold. For those that might be unfamiliar with the term, "going gold" means that the final version of the game has been submitted, and is ready to be duplicated and produced. The term originally referred to the gold coloration of the CD-R that this version of the game was written on. That fact is reflected in the Tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, which can be viewed below. For those that have been eagerly anticipating Cyberpunk 2077 since it was first announced, this is certainly exciting news!

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀 See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a number of delays, so some fans would have been forgiven for thinking the title might end up pushed back another time. However, it had recently become clear that the game would make its (now official) release date. Last week, CD Projekt Red released a new trailer for the game during Game One of the NBA Playoffs, featuring Keanu Reeves, with music by Billie Eilish. Given that platform, it seemed very likely the game would not be pushed back again.

There's a lot of hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. The game is the company's follow-up to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, widely considered to be one of the greatest games of all-time. Released in 2015, the game saw increased interest over the last year following the success of the The Witcher series on Netflix. Given the large number of people that have played the game as a result, that could lead to even greater interest in Cyberpunk 2077.

After all this time, it will be interesting to see whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to live-up to the hype. With the game now complete, fans will be able to see for themselves very soon!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

