Remake of Square Enix PS1 Game Stealth Released

A Square Enix PS1 game, an RPG from 1998, just got a new release in 2026. Of course, Square Enix is synonymous with RPGs, primarily thanks to Final Fantasy, but also, to a lesser extent, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts as well. This is the Square Enix big three. It’s had many other RPG series and games over the years, though. And while these other games and series aren’t as big or iconic, they have their fans and place in the industry.

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One of its older series, but a series that hasn’t aged as popularly as some of its counterparts, is Star Ocean. While the series’ peak is arguably behind it, the sci-fi RPG series is still active. To this end, it got a sixth major installment in 2022 in the form of Star Ocean: Divine Force. The latest release in the series came the following year, though. In 2023, a remake of the first Star Ocean game, Star Ocean: The Second Story, was released. This remake is called Star Ocean: The Second Story. As Square Enix fans may know, this remake is available on Nintendo Switch, but now it has been stealth-released on Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, it has been stealth-released without an upgrade path. So, those who bought it on Switch but want it natively on Switch 2 will need to buy it again, which means forking over $50.

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Nintendo Switch 2 Fans Aren’t Happy

There doesn’t appear to be any meaningful upgrades for the Switch 2 version, though, so there is little reason to upgrade in the first place. This hasn’t stopped Nintendo fans from being unhappy, though. To this end, the trailer above has 474 dislikes to 527 likes, with the negativity almost overcoming the excitement of a stealth release. Meanwhile, a majority of the most popular comments on it are about the lack of an upgrade path.

“I would have bought this right away if it had an upgrade path,” reads one of these comments. “Insane how only 2 Square Enix games so far have upgrade paths and everything else is full price with no upgrade paths.”

As this comment notes, while this is disappointing for many Nintendo fans, it’s not actually surprising because it’s been the approach more often than not so far, including as recently as earlier this week. Every time there isn’t a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade path, though, the more the negative reaction builds. And if Square Enix continues this strategy, it may boil over. In the meantime, it has not said a peep about any of the blowback, nor has it adjusted its approach so far.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.