Cyberpunk 2077 Debuts New Commercial Starring Keanu Reeves During NBA Finals

✖

During Game One of the NBA Finals, CD Projekt Red debuted an all-new commercial for Cyberpunk 2077. The commercial stars Keanu Reeves, as he sets up clips from the game. The whole thing is set to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," which seems appropriate given the commercial's theme. The ad itself is fairly brief, but it showcases the fact that players will have a lot of freedom of choice in the upcoming game. According to Reeves, the only way to be a criminal in the year 2077 is "to get caught." The ad has been shared by Geoff Keighley, and can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

Cyberpunk 2077 ad with Keanu Reeves that just showed in the NBA Finals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/pnRmPePm2b — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 1, 2020

Interestingly enough, the commercial is sandwiched between two uses of the Xbox logo. The game is set to appear on multiple platforms, but Microsoft is likely paying for some kind of advertising exclusivity, which is something that has been seen with PlayStation and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Given the number of people that will be watching the NBA Finals, it's certainly not a bad way for both Microsoft and CD Projekt Red to spread the word!

While the commercial will certainly help introduce the game to new audiences, the timing is a bit awkward for CD Projekt Red. The ad comes just a day after reports that the publisher is instituting a mandatory six-day work week in order to get the game finished by its release date. The game has been delayed a number of times, but it seems that the publisher is committed to making sure it makes the current release date. CD Projekt Red had previously stated that it was trying to avoid crunch on the game, but that apparently has not been the case over the last few months. With the commercial airing tonight, it seems a bit clearer why delaying the game again simply isn't an option.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think of the game's new commercial? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!