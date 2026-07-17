Xbox Project Helix Leak Has Longtime PlayStation Fans Preparing to Switch Sides in the Console Wars

Not long after PlayStation announced its plans for a fully digital future, rumors suggested Xbox would follow suit. This had many of us bracing for the next generation of consoles to skip disc drives altogether. However, a new leak suggests that Xbox’s Project Helix console will have a disc drive, after all. If the rumor is true, many longtime PlayStation fans are vowing to make the switch with the next console generation.

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This latest intel comes from G.O.A.T. GAMING, aka @iiamcloudman on X. Their record for reliable leaks is admittedly a bit spotty, as the account is known for posting overblown claims. Even so, that hasn’t stopped the alleged news from spreading quickly on social media. And whether or not the rumor itself proves true, it does make one thing pretty clear: many gamers will decide their next-gen console purchase based on physical games (or lack thereof).

Gamers Ready to Go All in on Project Helix If It Comes With a Disc Drive

Courtesy of Xbox

On July 16th, the G.O.A.T GAMING account shared the news that “Xbox Project Helix will be coming with a disc drive.” Though the wording is in quotes, there isn’t a clear source for the leak named here. However, the account alleges that a physical disc drive for Xbox’s Project Helix “seems confirmed.” At this point, we don’t have a lot of reason to believe this leak is more credible than prior reports that next-gen Xbox consoles would not have a disc drive. But it has garnered plenty of attention, with over one million views and counting.

Reliable or not, the rumor has sparked a big response from the gaming community on social media. Many are still outraged at PlayStation’s plan to do away with new physical discs in 2028, and it shows. “If this is true, so many of us will leave PlayStation and join XBOX,” says one of the top responses to the original post. And they’re not the only one. The comments are riddled with people planning to jump ship, choosing Xbox over PlayStation if Project Helix does ship with a disc drive.

If this is true, so many of us will leave @PlayStation and join @XBOX — Angelo Versace (@angelo_versace) July 16, 2026

The response to this rumor proves gamers aren’t ready to forget PlayStation’s pivot any time soon. And they’re taking any opportunity to express their outrage. Though Sony has returned to its usual posting schedule on social media, many fans continue to bring up the “No disc, no buy” slogan in response. Nearly every recent post from the official @PlayStation account has been tagged with a Community Note about the company’s plans to “eliminate physical media.” Now, even an uncredited rumor about Xbox having a disc drive for its next-gen console has many ready to leave Sony behind entirely.

As of now, Xbox has revealed very little about its official plans for Project Helix. We know it will play both PC and Xbox Games, and that alpha versions could ship to developers as early as 2027. Most recently, comments from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma suggest the console itself could launch as early as holiday season 2027. If that’s the case, we’ll likely get some more confirmed details about the hardware in the not-too-distant future. Whether or not that includes a confirmed disc drive remains to be seen. But it’s clearer than ever that many gamers want to see one.

Would you switch sides in the console wars based on physical games or lack thereof? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!