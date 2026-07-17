The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Date Leaked by GameStop

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order date has been leaked by GameStop. And according to GameStop, Nintendo is set to drop pre-orders for the 2026 Nintendo Switch 2 game soon. When Nintendo announced a remake of the N64 classic back on June 9, it provided a teaser trailer and word that it was coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 — and the Switch 2 only — in 2026. Given that we are past the halfway mark of the year, the expectation from Nintendo fans is that we will see the game again soon, likely soon after Splatoon Raiders is released on July 23. And it looks like this expectation was spot on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GameStop recently updated its listing for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game, revealing a pre-order date of August 4. This has since been adjusted not to show any date, but not before the Internet caught it. August 4 is notably a Tuesday, and this is noteworthy because Tuesday is one of the busier days each week in terms of game announcements and reveals, and it is a common day for Nintendo Directs. To this end, this GameStop leak may have not just leaked the pre-order date, but a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the upcoming N64 remake, as many think these two things will happen at the same time.

How Reliable Is This GameStop Listing

It’s really odd for GameStop to push this update to its listing. That said, why would GameStop be privy to this information, especially a few weeks ahead of time? August 4 is close, but it’s not that close. Retailers do leak things, but typically on the eve or day of an announcement. Further, Nintendo, in particular, doesn’t typically have any of its stuff leak via retailers. It’s usually insiders who are leaking all of Nintendo’s plans. And this is an important thing to consider when evaluating this rumor.

If there were a Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Direct less than a month out, we probably would be hearing about it via various Nintendo insiders. This isn’t a foregone conclusion, but most of the Nintendo Directs lately have leaked ahead of time. That said, there is no guarantee this pre-order date is tied to a Nintendo Direct. In order to have a pre-order date, you have to have a release date, which you’d think Nintendo would want this at a Nintendo Direct, but there is no guarantee this will be the approach.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been nothing from Nintendo nor GameStop on this potential leak and the speculation it has birthed. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything above with a grain of salt.

As always, feel free to drop into the comment section with your thoughts, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, Naive_Associate_15.